Centre Approves Rs 300 Crores for Improvement of Assam’s Judicial Infra

The Central Government has approved Rs 9,000 crores for the improvement of judicial infrastructure in the country and Assam would receive around Rs 300 crores as its share.

This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the Bar Council of northeast states in Guwahati on Saturday.

CM Sarma said, "The Centre has approved Rs 9,000 croreS for the improvement of judicial infrastructure and Assam would receive around Rs 300 crore as its share. In addition to that, the state government will provide another Rs 300 crore in this regard."

He further said that the Assam government would create around 100 new positions in the lower judiciary.

"Around 100 new positions would be created in the lower judiciary by the Assam government as a step towards faster dispensation of justice in the state," he added.

Sarma was the Guest of Honour in the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim at ITA Cultural Complex, Machkhowa in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister also stated that the state government is contemplating various welfare schemes for those who retire from active practicing. He also pointed out the need to expedite the justice delivery mechanism.