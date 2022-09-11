Centre Approves Rs 300 Crores for Improvement of Assam’s Judicial Infra

The Central Government has approved Rs 9,000 crores for the improvement of judicial infrastructure in the country and Assam would receive around Rs 300 crores as its share.
This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the Bar Council of northeast states in Guwahati on Saturday.
CM Sarma said, "The Centre has approved Rs 9,000 croreS for the improvement of judicial infrastructure and Assam would receive around Rs 300 crore as its share. In addition to that, the state government will provide another Rs 300 crore in this regard."
"Around 100 new positions would be created in the lower judiciary by the Assam government as a step towards faster dispensation of justice in the state," he added.
Sarma was the Guest of Honour in the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim at ITA Cultural Complex, Machkhowa in Guwahati.
The Chief Minister also stated that the state government is contemplating various welfare schemes for those who retire from active practicing. He also pointed out the need to expedite the justice delivery mechanism.
The Chief Minister lauded the Indian judiciary for strengthening the country's legal and constitutional framework, which he said emanated from the numerous landmark judgments passed by it. It has earned a global distinction as judiciary with a difference that seeks to build a progressive jurisprudence, he added.
The Chief Minister exuded confidence the judicial institutions would always remain a sentinel of justice and a guiding force of the world's largest functional democracy.
Chief Minister Sarma also referred to the judiciary as the saviour of Indian democracy, stating that its landmark judgments on subjects such as "basic structure", among others, saved the Constitution from losing its spirit.
He lauded the Bar Council for activities such as orientation programmes for advocates, steps towards digitization of records, etc.
The Chief Minister heaped praises on the Bar Council for its performance of regulatory functions, raising the standard of practice in the profession of legal service.
Speaking on the long and illustrious history of the country's judicial system, he lauded it for providing a robust foundation to the country's democracy.
"Our judiciary has not confined its powers in dispensing justice alone, he said, while adding "This hallowed institution has been a major catalyst in empowering our citizens to be well informed about their rights and also upholding them through its pronouncements."