Vietnamese Citizen Kidnapped and Robbed in Assam; 3 Arrested by Azara Police

In a swift action, a team from West Guwahati Police District's Azara Police Station cracked the case of a Vietnamese citizen's kidnapping and robbery that took place near Amingaon last night.
The victim was robbed of Rs 5,00,000 through an online transfer, along with an Apple Watch and a laptop.
The police arrested three individuals involved in the crime—Riaz Ali, Arif Ahmed, and Iftikar Ahmed, all residents of Koya in Kamrup.
A car (AS01 AB 5455), used in the commission of the crime, has also been seized.
The victim had been befriended by the criminals on social media and lured to visit Assam under the pretense of providing local support. Upon the victim's arrival at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, he was picked up by a car arranged by the gang and subsequently robbed.
Legal proceedings have been initiated in the case.