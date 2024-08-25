Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested in France Over Moderation Issues

Background on Pavel Durov and Telegram

Pavel Durov, 39, is a Russian-born entrepreneur and the founder of Telegram, a widely-used messaging app. Telegram competes with major social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and WeChat. The app aims to achieve over one billion active monthly users within the year and is notably influential in Russia, Ukraine, and former Soviet republics. It has played a significant role in providing information on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with both Moscow and Kyiv officials utilizing the platform.