Vincent Menachery Devassy takes charge as CGM of SBI Guwahati Circle

Vincent Menachery Devassy took charge as the Chief General Manager of State Bank of India (SBI) Guwahati Circle on Tuesday.

Devassy is a trainee officer of 1992 batch and has held various important assignments in the SBI.

He is a graduate in Commerce and Law and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

Before he took over the charge of Guwahati Circle of SBI, he was heading the Anytime Channels of the Bank at Corporate Centre, Mumbai which manages ATM network, Swayam Kiosks, Green Channel Counter and Cheque Deposit Kiosks of the Bank.

Devassy has varied exposure in banking and has worked in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra in various capacities.

He has also worked in a foreign office of the bank in New York as VP (PER & ADMIN) for four years.

A career banker with experience of over 38 years, Vincent has held various positions across a wide range of domains including retail banking, international banking, IT and wealth management.