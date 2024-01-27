Violent Attack in Guwahati's Christian Basti Leaves Mother and Son Injured

In Guwahati’s Christian Basti locality near GS Road, an unsettling incident unfolded when an individual claiming to be the proprietor of a food corner allegedly attacked a youth and his mother, who also owns a shop nearby.
The incident was reported at around 8.30 pm on January 25, 2024.
According to the FIR, the victim youth identified as Kunal Yadav and his 50-year-old mother Usha Yadav were attacked by the proprietor of the food corner Nasiur Rahman, along with his brother and other staff with hands and an iron rod after a heated disagreement about an issue.
The victim reportedly stated that he and his mother were hauled off the road and humiliated. The group also destroyed his shop and personal items, the victim said.
Gitartha Sonowal, who came to rescue the victim and his mother, was also attacked by the group that night.
The victim further claimed that Nasiur Rahman previously assaulted a Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) employee after the latter requested him not to throw garbage from their food stall on the road.
“Nasiur Rahman has been targeting me since last couple of months. During last Durga Puja festivities, Rahman and his close associates were enjoying an open liquor party on the road opposite my shop. When I intervened, they threatened me with dire consequences. I would to like to urge the police to take action against these individuals and provide us with justice,” said the victim in his complaint letter.