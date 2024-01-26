Attack On Al-Fresco Group Leaves 4 Seriously Injured in Assam's Mangaldoi

An evening turned sour for a group on an al-fresco in Assam's Mangaldoi as unidentified miscreants launched an attack out of nowhere leaving at least four seriously injured on Friday.
The incident was reported from number 40 ward of Mowamari village in the Mangaldoi subdivision of the Darrang district of Assam.
Narrating their harrowing account, one of the picnic-goers said that their group of 11 was suddenly attacked by a huge group of about 20 miscreants.
The miscreants also damaged the vehicle on which they had come, the person further mentioned.
Among those injured, one Sanjiv Kumar Nath was transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati for improved treatment where he is currently fighting for his life.
Meanwhile, following the incident, local police reached the site after receiving information about the attack.
An investigation has been launched to identify and locate the miscreants, officials said, adding that the accused will be brought to justice.