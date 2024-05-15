Family Dispute Escalates to Machete Attack in Assam's Digboi
In a shocking incident late Tuesday night, a youth was brutally attacked in the heart of Digboi, an oil town. The victim, identified as Amrit Thakur, was stabbed near the railway gate in the Digboi Chariali locality, leaving him severely injured and covered in blood.
Amrit Thakur, a resident of Railway Station Dhobibasti in Digboi, was allegedly attacked by relatives of his wife, who hail from Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district. Reports indicate that Thakur has been seeking separation from his wife, whom he married in 2021, due to ongoing family disputes. He had recently left his wife at her mother's house in Tingrai Chariali, Tengakhat.
In a statement following the attack, Thakur claimed that his wife's brother-in-law orchestrated the assault, sending goons led by Aakash Debnath to attack him with a machete. "My wife's brother-in-law had sent goons led by Aakash Debnath who attacked me. Look at my condition, see how I'm bleeding. My wife is having an affair, and I want to separate from her. A case is already ongoing between us," Thakur said.
Thakur, who sustained injuries to his head and neck, has been transferred to Tinsukia in critical condition.
Meanwhile, Digboi police are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited. This violent attack has left the community in shock, raising concerns about safety and domestic disputes escalating into severe violence.