Violent Gang Attack Leaves Guwahati Youth Injured and Robbed

A group of four to five individuals allegedly attacked a youth with a sharp weapon after a heated argument over an issue.
The incident was reported at Basistha locality in the city of Guwahati on Saturday night.
The victim identified as Pankaj Chakraborty has endured terrible injuries on his forehead, abdomen and face.
Arvind Singh and Karan Mahato have been accused of directing the gang to attack the aforementioned victim.
Meanwhile, the gang also looted the victim and stole all of his stuff, including his mobile handset.
In conjunction with the incident, the victim filed a police report with the Basistha police station.
The city police are looking into the event. In relation to the matter, no arrests have been made thus far.