Goldsmith Shot and Injured Near Manipur University Campus

A 27-year-old goldsmith named Naorem Krishnadas was shot and injured in the vicinity of Manipur University (MU) campus in Imphal West district on Saturday night.
According to report, the incident took place at approximately 7:30 pm near the Catholic School on the northern side of the MU campus. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.
Reports indicate that unidentified individuals fired upon Krishnadas, hitting him in the left thigh. He was promptly taken to RIMS hospital for initial treatment and later transferred to Shija Hospital for further care.
Krishnadas, a resident of Kakching Khunou village, located around 60 km from Imphal, was employed as a goldsmith at a jewelry shop in Waheng Leikai, Imphal city. He had been living in a rented accommodation near RIMS Road for several years.
The police stated that the reason behind the attack is still under investigation.
A case has been registered in this regard.