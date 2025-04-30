Viral Claim of Army Attack Near Kamakhya Temple Debunked

The Assam Police have firmly debunked a viral claim circulating on social media platforms that alleged an attack on an Indian Army convoy near Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Officials have categorically stated that the claim is false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation and incite unrest.

The misinformation originated from an X (formerly Twitter) handle named Islamabad Insider, which falsely reported that local residents in Assam ambushed Indian Army reinforcements en route from Nagaland to Kashmir. The post alleged growing anger among locals against the central government and framed it as a case of internal unrest.

🚨 BREAKING

Locals in Assam attacked an Indian Army convoy near Guwahati.

Reinforcement troops from 25 & 7 Assam units — en route from Nagaland to Kashmir — were ambushed near Kamakhya Temple.

Rising anger over Modi regime’s oppression & false flags is fueling internal unrest.… pic.twitter.com/WvoP4ubUwO — Islamabad Insider (@IslooInsider) April 30, 2025

However, official sources have confirmed that no such incident took place. There has been no report of any ambush, unrest, or attack involving army convoys in or around Kamakhya or any part of Guwahati.

Security agencies have taken note of the misinformation campaign and are reportedly tracking the origin and intent behind the misleading content. The state police have urged citizens to refrain from sharing unverified news and remain alert against such attempts to sow discord.

“This is a clear case of fake news aimed at provoking tensions. People must remain cautious and verify facts from official sources,” an Assam Police official said.

The viral post is being seen as an example of cross-border propaganda meant to destabilize peace in India’s Northeast.

