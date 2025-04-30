Modi Convenes ‘Super Cabinet’ Post Pahalgam Attack; Nation Awaits Next Move

A week after one of the deadliest civilian attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s recent history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a flurry of high-level meetings that have set off intense speculation about India’s next move. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister chaired consecutive sessions of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), raising eyebrows and expectations alike in political and security circles.

While the CCS, comprising key defence and security ministers, had already met once after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, it is the rare convening of the CCPA—the so-called 'super cabinet'—that has gripped national attention. Notably, this was the first meeting of the powerful committee since 2019, when it met in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack—a precursor to the dramatic Balakot airstrikes.

Could history be repeating itself?

Sources suggest the government is weighing "strong and precise" responses to the brutal Pahalgam massacre, in which 26 people—mostly tourists—were gunned down by suspected TRF militants. The TRF, believed to be a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack that took place in Baisaran meadow, a scenic spot ironically dubbed 'mini Switzerland'.

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Modi reportedly gave the Indian Armed Forces "complete operational freedom" to respond to the attack. The terminology echoes the 2019 language used ahead of India’s retaliatory strikes in Balakot, Pakistan. Although no official confirmation of military action has emerged, the atmosphere in New Delhi suggests a response is being calibrated behind tightly closed doors.

Security analysts are drawing parallels with February 2019, when after a series of such meetings, India took decisive action across the Line of Control. With Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and others around the table, Wednesday’s back-to-back meetings could be more than just routine reviews—they might be the prologue to a larger script.

The tragedy at Pahalgam has not only reopened wounds in the Kashmir Valley but also triggered a wave of anger across the nation. Among the dead were two foreign tourists—one each from the UAE and Nepal—adding an international dimension to the attack.

As the dust settles on Baisaran’s bloodied meadows, all eyes now turn to South Block. Will India once again cross borders to send a message, or will it chart a new course in counter-terror strategy?

Only time—and the next move from New Delhi—will tell.

