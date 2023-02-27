Vivek Oberoi Arrives in Guwahati to Attend Bodo Sahitya Sabha Session

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi arrived in Guwahati on Sunday evening.

Oberoi is scheduled to take part in Bodo Sahitya Sabha session to be held in Kokrajhar today.

While interacting with media, Oberoi praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his dedication for the state.

He said, “I called him at around 6 am and apologized for disturbing him at this hour. He said he wakes up at 4-4.30 am everyday and offer prayers. After that he starts his work as per schedule. This show how much dedicated he is and maybe this is why everyone loves him.”

Oberoi left for Kokrajhar today morning and will be delivering a speech at the event which will be attended by around 25,000 people.

He further said that he will be visiting Kamakhya Mandir to offer prayers however, refused to say the exact time to avoid media interruption.

He said jokingly, “If I say you the time then you will reach with your camera and I won’t be able to do my prayers properly. So, I would like to keep it a top secret.”

Yesterday, with the end of the 62nd session of the central committee, Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) and 48th session of Kokrajhar district BSS; a new executive committee was formed.

Surat Narzary was appointed as the new Bodo Sahitya Sabha president, while, Nilima Basumatary, Prasanta Boro, Sitaram Basumatary were appointed as vice presidents of the sabha. On the other hand, Nilukanta Gayary was appointed as the new General Secretary.

The 62nd session Bodo Sahitya Sabha commenced from February 23 and ended on February 26 at Rani Khalaishree Fwthar, near Swrmanga River, Patgaon in Kokrajhar district.