New Bodo Sahitya Sabha Executive Committee Formed

With the end of the 62nd session of the central committee, Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) and 48th session of Kokrajhar district BSS; a new executive committee was formed on Sunday.

According to a latest report, Surat Narzary has been appointed as the new BSS president, while, Nilima Basumatary, Prasanta Boro, Sitaram Basumatary have been appointed as vice presidents of BSS.

On the other hand, Nilukanta Gayary has been appointed as the new General Secretary of BSS.

The 62nd session BSS commenced from February 23 and ended on February 26 at Rani Khalaishree Fwthar, near Swrmanga River, Patgaon in Kokrajhar district.

Earlier, Lawrence Islary, MLA and president of the reception committee, told the media that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other prominent personalities from various states and Nepal were also invited in the BSS session.

MLA Islary further said that 500 stalls had been made for the book fair and exhibition, and approach roads were being built. He urged the public to attend the historic session and help make it a huge success.

Over 6,000 delegates from the states of Assam and West Bengal, as well as Nepal, reportedly attended the BSS session this year.

There were cultural performances from different parts of BTC, Assam, and West Bengal as well.