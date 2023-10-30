VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Lands in Guwahati

Meanwhile, Guwahati Traffic Police issued a notice imposing certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles to ensure public safety for the day.

According to the press release, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles have been imposed:

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 8 am to 8 pm on October 30, 2023

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of three wheels and above shall be restricted on AT Road, DG Road, MG Road, Tyabullah Road, GNB Road, B. Barooah Road and GS Road from 7 am to 4 pm on 30th October, 2023

“To ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, semior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the visit of Hon’ble Vice President of India to Guwahati on 30th October, 2023,” the notice reads.