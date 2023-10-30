VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Lands in Guwahati

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhakhar landed in Guwahati on his one-day visit to the city on Monday.
VP Dhankhar was welcomed by the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with a bouquet and Assamese Gamosa at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI).
VP Dhankhar is on a one-day visit to the city and his schedule for the day will start with participating in a one-hour interactive session with the professors, students and staff of the University.
Later, he will attend a convocation ceremony at Royal Global University followed by a felicitation programme at Radisson Blu Guwahati.
Meanwhile, Guwahati Traffic Police issued a notice imposing certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles to ensure public safety for the day.
According to the press release, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles have been imposed:
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 8 am to 8 pm on October 30, 2023
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of three wheels and above shall be restricted on AT Road, DG Road, MG Road, Tyabullah Road, GNB Road, B. Barooah Road and GS Road from 7 am to 4 pm on 30th October, 2023
“To ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, semior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the visit of Hon’ble Vice President of India to Guwahati on 30th October, 2023,” the notice reads.