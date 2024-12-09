Ward Boy Accused of Assault Attempt on Patient at Guwahati Hospital

A shocking incident has come to light in Guwahati's Metro Hospital, where a female patient was allegedly subjected to an attempted physical assault, sources said.

According to the information, the woman was admitted under the care of Dr Mustakim Ahmed Mazumdar.

The alleged perpetrator, a ward boy at the hospital, is accused of attempting to assault the patient.

The matter has been reported to the Basishta Police Station, and authorities are currently investigating the case.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation unfolds.