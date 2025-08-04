Sex Racket Uncovered at Jayanagar Guest House in Guwahati

A suspected sex racket has been uncovered at a guest house in Guwahati's Jayanagar locality, shedding light on a deeply troubling operation allegedly exploiting young women under the pretext of offering jobs.

According to preliminary inputs from unofficial sources, the operation was being coordinated by an individual identified by the surname Hazarika. The guest house, authorities say, is believed to have been used to run a systematic commercial sex trade disguised as a hospitality venture.

Covert Operations, Mobile Bookings

Women were allegedly brought in from various parts of Assam with promises of employment. Once in Guwahati, many found themselves trapped in exploitative conditions. Sources claim that room bookings were made over phone calls, with photographs of the women shared through WhatsApp to facilitate client selection. Rates were reportedly fixed depending on the individual, starting from Rs 6,000 per night.

It has been alleged that the women received a small share of the amount — reportedly Rs 1,000 per client — while the larger sum was retained by the handler. Some of the women were said to be kept on a fixed monthly payment of around Rs 18,000, raising concerns of deeper coercion or dependency.

Exploitation Behind Closed Doors?

Locals allege that the operation may have continued unchecked for months. Some suggest that the continued functioning of the alleged racket points to possible administrative negligence or lack of oversight. However, no official statement has yet confirmed any wrongdoing by authorities.

This incident is part of a broader trend. In recent months, multiple guest houses and lodges in Guwahati have come under scrutiny for allegedly being used as fronts for trafficking and commercial sex work.