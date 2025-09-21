WATCH: Thousands Turn Out to Honour Assam’s Beloved Star Zubeen Garg

A massive crowd of fans poured onto the streets from Guwahati Airport on Sunday, making their way towards Assam's beloved star and cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s residence after the singer’s lifeless body arrived from Delhi. The roads were lined with supporters, many holding flowers and placards, while others chanted his name and offered heartfelt prayers.

Vehicles moved slowly amid the sea of mourners, as people from all walks of life came together to pay their last respects, creating a poignant and emotional procession through the city.

Earlier today, the mortal remains of beloved singer Zubeen Garg arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati, from Delhi aboard an Air India Express (AIX) 1197 plane. The body, carefully placed in a coffin, was transported to Assam following a heartfelt floral tribute at Delhi’s IGI Airport by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries, honoring the singer’s immense contribution to the state’s cultural landscape.

The overwhelming number of admirers created chaotic scenes, as fans surged forward to catch a glimpse of the late music legend.

At Sarusajai Stadium, fans overwhelmed police barricades in the early hours, desperate to pay their respects. Despite efforts by law enforcement to manage the crowd, many broke through the barriers, prompting security personnel to reinforce measures to ensure safety.

