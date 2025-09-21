Zubeen Garg’s Coffin En Route to Kahilipara, Fans Walk Alongside

Zubeen Garg’s coffin is currently en route to Guwahati’s Kahilipara from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport, greeted by a massive crowd of mourners.

Visuals show thousand gathering at the airport to catch a final glimpse of the legendary singer’s coffin, which arrived from New Delhi on an Air India Express flight. Fans can be seen walking alongside the vehicle as it makes its solemn journey, paying their respects to Assam’s beloved cultural icon.

From his Kahilipara home, Garg’s mortal remains will later be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his fans will be able to pay their last respects to the musical legend who defined an era for Assam.

