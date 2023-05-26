Watch: X-Ray Scanners Installed at Railway Stations, But Who's Checking Them?

Baggage scanners have been installed at important railway stations to detect suspicious items and to provide visual clues of arms and ammunition, suspected explosive items, wires etc.
But, see what we have found, a video which is doing the rounds on social media, claimed to be of Kamakhya Railway station in Guwahati (Unverified video) wherein passengers allowed getting inside the railway station without the luggage screening monitor being checked.
Guwahati city has two big railway stations, one at Pan Bazar locality, while another at Kamakhya. But, not a single passenger is being checked thoroughly these days.
Isn’t this a serious negligence?
Who is responsible for this?
Although, it has not been officially confirmed that the video is from Kamakhya station. But, the question arises here, have you ever witnessed such incidents at railway stations anywhere in the country of India?
X-Ray baggage inspection system provides enhanced and reliable screening at critical points-of-entry, using the penetrating power and material discrimination capability of dual energy X-Ray.
Advantages of X-ray inspection?
The benefit of using it provides a view of the internal composition of solid materials – not visible to the naked eye. The tests are looking for hidden defects or inconsistencies in the materials used to form the product. The inconsistencies happen with new designs, a change in materials or new production processes.