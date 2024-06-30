Water Pipe Burst Causes Traffic Standstill on Guwahati's Ganeshguri-Hengrabari Link Road

Traffic in Guwahati has ground to a halt as a water pipe burst on the Ganeshguri-Hengrabari link road, leading to severe waterlogging in the vicinity. This incident marks another disruption due to infrastructure issues in the city.
The burst has resulted in widespread waterlogging, affecting the entire area and causing inconvenience to commuters. Authorities are currently working to address the situation and restore normal traffic flow.
Residents and commuters are urged to use alternative routes until the repair work is completed.