Guwahati News

Water Pipe Burst Causes Traffic Standstill on Guwahati's Ganeshguri-Hengrabari Link Road

The burst has resulted in widespread waterlogging, affecting the entire area and causing inconvenience to commuters.
Water Pipe Burst Causes Traffic Standstill on Guwahati's Ganeshguri-Hangerabari Link Road
Water Pipe Burst Causes Traffic Standstill on Guwahati's Ganeshguri-Hangerabari Link Road
Pratidin Time

Traffic in Guwahati has ground to a halt as a water pipe burst on the Ganeshguri-Hengrabari link road, leading to severe waterlogging in the vicinity. This incident marks another disruption due to infrastructure issues in the city.

The burst has resulted in widespread waterlogging, affecting the entire area and causing inconvenience to commuters. Authorities are currently working to address the situation and restore normal traffic flow.

Residents and commuters are urged to use alternative routes until the repair work is completed.

Water Pipe Burst Causes Traffic Standstill on Guwahati's Ganeshguri-Hangerabari Link Road
Here’s What Ashok Singhal Says on Water Pipe Bursting Incidents
Water Pipe Bursts
Ganeshguri-Hengrabari Link Road
Traffic Standstill

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/water-pipe-burst-causes-traffic-standstill-on-guwahatis-ganeshguri-hengrabari-link-road
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com