Guwahati: Water Pipeline Bursts in Maligaon

Following several incidents of pipeline burst in Guwahati, a minor pipeline burst incident was reported on Thursday in the city's Maligaon area on the first day of Ambubachi Mela.
The incident was reported in the Pandu area near the under-construction flyover.
Water could be seen spilling out up to a few metres.
Although no major damage or loss of properties were reported, it raises concerns about how many more incidents will be reported in the city risking the lives of the citizens.
On June 20, a pipeline burst incident occurred at Sector 2 in Noonmati area. The water supply in the area was temporarily halted in view of the incident, sources informed.
The Kamrup Metro District Administration later clarified that the affected pipeline belonged to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL).
Just recently, a newly installed water pipeline of the Guwahati Jal Board burst at Rajgarh Road near Commerce College Link Road. There were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident, however, properties worth lakhs of rupees were damaged.
Last month, a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati. The burst caused a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaged at least 40 houses. Reportedly, over 600 people were affected and around 30 persons were injured in the incident.
One person, Sumitra Rabha, was killed in the incident. She was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged by the water gush. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment.