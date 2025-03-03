Water Supply Disruption in Guwahati from March 2-5 for Pipeline Survey

The Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDW&SB) has announced that water supply across all areas under Guwahati Jal Board’s jurisdiction will remain disrupted from March 2 to March 5, 2025.

The interruption is due to the ongoing robotic survey of the Clear Water Pumping Main pipeline, aimed at identifying weak welding plates and preventing potential leakages.

The first phase of the survey has already been completed, and this continuation is part of efforts to ensure a more efficient and reliable water supply system. Consumers are advised to make the necessary arrangements in advance.

For concerns or queries, residents can contact the helpline numbers: 6003920846 / 6002478263.

