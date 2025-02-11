Guwahati Jal Board Announces Phased Water Supply Disruptions

The Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDW&SB) has announced a temporary suspension of water supply across all areas under its jurisdiction. The disruption will take place in three phases to facilitate a robotic survey of the Clear Water Pumping Main Pipeline. The survey aims to identify weak welding plates and potential leakage points, ensuring a more reliable water supply system in the future.

According to the notification, water supply will remain suspended in different areas in a phased manner. The first phase of disruption will occur from February 12 to 15, followed by the second phase from February 19 to 22, and the final phase from February 25 to 28. During this period, advanced robotic technology will be used to detect and rectify pipeline flaws, helping prevent future technical failures and improving the overall efficiency of Guwahati’s water supply network.

Notification

The Guwahati Jal Board has assured citizens that this maintenance work is essential for long-term improvements. In an official statement, the Board expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and urged residents to cooperate. Consumers have been advised to store adequate water in advance to meet their daily needs during the suspension period.

For further queries or concerns, residents can contact the Guwahati Jal Board at 6003920846 / 6002478263. Any modifications to the announced schedule will be communicated promptly.