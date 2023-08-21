‘Debate on New-Old BJP Leaders Is Not Right’: Ashok Singhal

Amid the ongoing row over new and old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal on Monday said that debate on this matter is not right adding that mindsets might differ from one another but ideologies are the same.
Singhal said, “The debate regarding the new and old BJP members is not right. The mindset among the party leaders might differ from each other but our ideologies and purpose are same.”
“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s move should be appreciated by all. I am also unhappy with the delimitation process like Rajen Gohain as my constituency has been divided into two, however, we should keep the interest of the state above our personal ones,” he added.
It may be mentioned that following the final delimitation order, there has been a row over the new and old BJP leaders and amid this, the suicide case of Indrani Tahbildar has fueled the matter.
Earlier, veteran BJP leader Rajen Gohain resigned from the cabinet rank stating that he discussed the matter of his constituency with CM Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah but to no avail adding that his voice was unheard.
Meanwhile, name of another senior leader Siddhartha Bhattacharya cropped up in the suicide case of Indrani Tahbildar who took the extreme step after her photos were leaked in social media.
Following these situations, there have been debates on the matter of old and new BJP leaders.