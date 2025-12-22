“We Still Didnt Recieve the Chargesheet Copy": Palmee Borthakur

Palmee Borthakur, sister of singer Zubeen Garg, on Monday said that seven accused were produced virtually before the court earlier in the day, adding that she was personally present during the proceedings and closely observed the hearing.

Speaking to the media, Borthakur informed that Amritprabha Mahanta has independently appointed a legal counsel, to represent her in the case, indicating that legal preparations are underway.

According to sources, the accused Amritprabha Mahanta has engaged lawyer Gabriel Sahu to represent her in the case.

Expressing hope for justice, she said the family continues to remain confident that Zubeen Garg will receive justice through due legal process and institutional mechanisms.

Borthakur also stated that they are yet to receive a copy of the chargesheet. “Only after we obtain the sealed chargesheet copy will it be clear what specific charges have been framed against the accused,” she said.

Commenting on the conduct of the accused during the court appearance, she added that none of them displayed any sign of remorse during the proceedings.

