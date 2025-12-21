“Being Calm Is Not Weakness”, Says Palmee Borthakur

Plamee Borthakur, sister of Zubeen Garg, has issued a strongly worded and emotional statement on social media, condemning what she described as relentless character assassination, malicious rumours, and public vilification directed at Zubeen Garg and his wife, Garima Garg.

In her post, Borthakur said she was compelled to speak out as the criticism and defamatory narratives had crossed all limits, severely impacting Garima Garg’s health. She questioned the motives of those engaging in what she termed “masked cruelty” under the guise of friendship and fandom.

“Our fight is a fight for justice,” she wrote, asserting that gossip and public condemnation cannot deliver justice. Emphasising Zubeen Garg’s irreplaceable contribution to Assam, she said his true legacy lies not in comparison or speculation but in the courage, humanity, and values he instilled in the people of Assam.

Addressing claims that Garima Garg was “satisfied” with the chargesheet, Borthakur categorically rejected the narrative.

She clarified that Garima Garg had only expressed satisfaction with the legal sections and sub-sections invoked against the main accused, and not with the chargesheet itself, which the family has not yet formally received or reviewed.

“There is no question of satisfaction or dissatisfaction at this stage,” she said, adding that the family reposes full faith in the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Chief Minister, and the judiciary, and remains firm in its stand for justice.

Borthakur also clarified why Garima Garg did not lodge a separate FIR in Singapore, stating that the case is already being investigated by the government on behalf of the family and the people of Assam, both in India and Singapore.

She stated that parallel investigations could create conflicting narratives without serving the cause of justice. She pointed out that the Singapore Police had submitted identical investigation reports earlier.

Expressing anguish over the alleged lack of cooperation from certain Assam-origin individuals based in Singapore, who were with Zubeen at the time of his death, Borthakur questioned why they failed to return to Assam to assist the investigation despite repeated appeals by the SIT and the Chief Minister.

She further said, "Among the few people who turned up, one individual, Abhimanyu Talukdar, was seen smiling continuously in front of the media. Does the news of Zubeen Garg’s death strike him as something to laugh about? Is the loss of a celebrated artist so trivial that it invites mockery? Such conduct reflects a disturbing level of insensitivity and arrogance.

In a strong appeal, she urged the public and media not to declare the accused “innocent” prematurely, stressing that guilt or innocence can only be determined by the court based on evidence and facts.

Highlighting the personal toll of the tragedy, Borthakur wrote that being Zubeen Garg’s sister or spouse is not easy, and that the pain and trauma of the past three months have only intensified. While life for many has returned to normal, she said her family’s life came to a standstill on a single, irreversible date.

Describing Zubeen Garg as a blessing to Assam, she appealed to people to honour him through creativity, humanity, and values, not through politics or sensationalism.

She concluded by stating that the slogan “Justice for Zubeen Garg” should be raised only by genuine admirers, not by those hiding behind false concern.

