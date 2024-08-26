Weapons Seen In Viral Guwahati Video 'Props' For Short Film

After a video of two motorcycle riders roaming the streets with firearms in Guwahati was widely circulated, prompting police action, it has now been revealed that the weapons were fake and props for a short film.
The wooden props were taken from a set designer named Narayan on Sunday for the shoot which went down that night. According to a clarification issued, the said video, which has since gone viral, was taken when two youths working on the film were going to return it.
"A video clip of two persons riding a two-wheeler and carrying two weapon shaped instruments is in circulation. The matter has been verified and found that the weapon-shaped instruments are wooden ones and they have been used for shooting a web series. There is no one brandishing any weapon and moving in the city openly," the clarification read.
The owner of the motorcycle with registration AS 25 U 2909, who was also riding it when the video was taken, has been identified as 24-year-old Vishal Bharadwaj, originally from Rangia and residing at Nilachal Apartments in Guwahati's Six-mile. The pillion rider was identified as Prabal Goswami, also 24 years old, and from Barpeta residing in the same apartment.
The prop was taken on rent from set designer Narayan from Kahilipara at around 6:30 pm. The shooting for the short film 'Tomar Babe' took place at BG Down near Anuradha Cinema Hall and went on till around 3:30 am after which the youths took the props with them to Six-mile. They were going to return it this morning when the video was taken leading to the mix-up.
The short film is being helmed by Mituparna Chakraborty and produced by Safikul.