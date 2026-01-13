Webinar on 'Enhancing Research Visibility and Use of ORCID' Held at KKHSOU

A webinar on “Enhancing Research Visibility and Use of ORCID” was jointly organised by the Central Library and the Discipline of Library and Information Science (GPDSolVS), Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), in collaboration with the Department of Library and Information Science, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, on January 12, 2026. The online programme was held from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm IST.

The webinar commenced with a welcome address by Prof Nripendra Narayan Sarma, Director of Maniram Dewan School of Management, KKHSOU. In his address, Prof Sarma underlined the growing importance of unique researcher identifiers in the evolving scholarly communication ecosystem and their role in ensuring accurate attribution of research output.

Dr Gobinda Deka, Director (in-charge) of Guru Prasad Das School of Interdisciplinary and Vocational Studies, KKHSOU, subsequently addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of ORCID in enhancing institutional research visibility and strengthening academic credibility at the global level.

Prof Shivarama Rao K, Head of the Department of Library and Information Science, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, presented an overview of the ORCID Project, outlining its objectives and explaining the broader academic framework under which the programme was conducted.

The technical session was led by the resource person, Dr Deepjyoti Kalita, Assistant Professor, Department of Library and Information Science, Cotton University. Dr Kalita provided a detailed demonstration on the creation and effective management of ORCID IDs, linking scholarly publications, and building comprehensive academic profiles. The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment, during which participants sought clarifications on practical aspects of ORCID usage.

The webinar saw active participation from around 100 attendees, including faculty members, research scholars, librarians and independent researchers from various institutions. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr Dibyajyoti Patgiri, Assistant Librarian, Central Library, KKHSOU, who acknowledged the support of university authorities and expressed gratitude to the speakers and participants for the successful conduct of the event.

