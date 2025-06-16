West Bengal Man Alleges Multi-Crore Fraud by Guwahati Woman, Files Complaint with CM Vigilance

A resident of West Bengal, Prashanta Malakar, has filed a formal complaint with the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, alleging that he was defrauded of crores of rupees by a woman identified as Dali Nandi from Guwahati and her associates, including a senior Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer.

Advertisment

According to Malakar's complaint, he first came into contact with Dali Nandi in 2010 at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai while both their spouses were undergoing cancer treatment. Over time, they developed a close relationship. From 2011 to 2022, while working in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Malakar claims he transferred substantial amounts of money to multiple bank accounts held by Dali Nandi at Axis Bank and UCO Bank, Rehabari branch. He alleges that part of these funds were used by Nandi to make fixed deposits, while another portion was spent without his consent.

Malakar further stated that in 2013, he and Nandi jointly purchased a residential flat—Flat No. C-2, Jaya Niwas, Udalbakra, Guwahati—exclusively using his funds. As he was based abroad, he executed an Irrevocable General Power of Attorney in 2019 authorizing Nandi to sell the property. However, to his shock, the flat was later sold in 2021 to one Sujoy Roy without his name being mentioned in the Sale Deed or the required Sale Permission (NOC).

He suspects that the omission was intentional and carried out in collusion with local land officials, including a Circle Officer. Furthermore, Malakar alleges that the entire sale amount was misappropriated by Nandi without any intimation or compensation to him.

In addition to Dali Nandi, Malakar has named ACS officer Gaurishankar Das in the complaint, accusing him of facilitating the fraudulent property transaction. The complaint also refers to an earlier legal proceeding (CR Case No. 312/2024) filed in the Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Kamrup (M), which he claims has not progressed satisfactorily—prompting him to escalate the matter to the CM Vigilance.

Malakar has appealed to the authorities to investigate how the sale was executed without listing him as a co-owner, and has demanded strict action against all those involved in the alleged fraud.

The case has sparked fresh concerns over fraudulent property dealings and misuse of power in Assam's real estate sector.

Also Read: Fake Journalist Arrested in Guwahati Was Among Dibrugarh’s Most Wanted