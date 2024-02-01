Guwahati News

West Guwahati Commerce College Student Goes Missing, Leaves Note for Family

Desperate Search for Missing B.Com Student at West Guwahati Commerce College
West Guwahati Commerce College Student Goes Missing, Leaves Note for Family
West Guwahati Commerce College Student Goes Missing, Leaves Note for Family
Pratidin Time

A B.Com first-semester student from West Guwahati Commerce College has gone missing since Wednesday. According to reports, the student identified as Mausam Rajbongshi left for college and did not return home.

Mausam also left a note addressing his mother, writing, "Mother (Maa), I am leaving of my own free will. I'll call if I can. I am going to accomplish something on my own. Excuse me for this. If someone asks about me, tell them that you sent me to study. Don't worry too much."

The teenager also shared his laptop password on the piece of paper.

Meanwhile, the family members of the said student lodged a missing complaint at Jalukbari police station.

West Guwahati Commerce College Student Goes Missing, Leaves Note for Family
Guwahati: AEC Student Found Dead Near Railway Tracks, Family Suspect Murder
Assam police
Missing Case
West Guwahati Commerce College

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/west-guwahati-commerce-college-student-goes-missing-leaves-note-for-family
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com