West Guwahati Commerce College Students Protest Over CCTV in Girls' Common Room

Students of the West Guwahati Commerce College in Maligaon staged a massive protest on Tuesday against the installation of CCTV cameras in the girls’ common room.
The agitated students demanded the immediate removal of the camera claiming that it was an invasion of privacy. While speaking on the issue, students said that they requested the college authorities to remove the CCTV cameras immediately and also submitted applications regarding the issue to the principal.
However, the student community has alleged that authorities have shown no understanding when the issue was raised.
The students also protested against the closure of the college gate as a lot of students come from outstation. The closure of the gate has posed a challenge for the students coming from far off areas as delay in transportation leads to tardiness.