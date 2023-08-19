Dhemaji Students Protest Against Principal for Drinking Alcohol Inside College

The students of Dhemaji Commerce College in Assam staged protest on Saturday after the video of principal with four others consuming alcohol inside the college premises went viral.
The protest was staged the students’ union and ABVP against the principal of the college and four others who consumed alcohol inside the college premises accusing that they have disrupted the sanctity of the academic environment of the college, sources informed.
The students said, “Yesterday, almost all news channels were showing our principal and four others consuming alcohol in a room inside our college campus. We demand action against the principal otherwise we shall not attend classes as what will our students learn by such kinds of acts?”
“He is the principal of our college and if he only commits such kinds of acts then what will our students learn from them. This has disrupted the sanctity of our academic environment,” they said.
Meanwhile, they will submit a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Dhemaji to take action against the principal.