What Happened to Guwahati’s Twin Towers? CM Sarma Reveals the Alternative

The much-anticipated twin towers project, originally envisioned by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, has now taken shape as the Integrated Directorate Complex in Betkuchi.

Advertisment

Confirming this shift, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Those who are asking about the twin towers, this is what we are constructing in Betkuchi, Guwahati as the Integrated Directorate Complex.”

Those who are asking about twin tower, this is what we are constructing in Betkuchi, Guwahati as integrated directorate complex . pic.twitter.com/3hm0mzl0W6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 1, 2025

The transformation was officially declared in January 2023, with Sarma stating that the complex fulfills Sonowal’s vision while serving a functional administrative purpose. He had earlier suggested that an IIM or Central University would be a more practical alternative to the original plan.

Announced in 2018 at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore, the twin towers were to be developed in partnership with NBCC as a commercial hub. However, the project was eventually shelved due to lack of investor interest and NBCC’s withdrawal.

The Integrated Directorate Complex now stands as a symbol of Assam’s evolving infrastructure, aligning with broader developments under Advantage Assam 2.0, including a proposed film city near Guwahati Airport Road.

Earlier today, criticizing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the Twin Towers controversy, Gogoi stated, "Nowadays, even if the Chief Minister calls an elephant a horse, many will believe it. I will ask the Chief Minister in the Assembly tomorrow if we can go and see the Twin Towers."

He further accused Sarma of being "a complete liar," declaring, "The biggest proof of his lies is the Twin Towers project. There is no bigger liar in Assam than Himanta Biswa Sarma. A person this deceitful should not be the Chief Minister of Assam."

Also Read: Opposition Unity for 2026: Akhil Gogoi Clarifies Seat-Sharing Talks, Dismisses Rift Claims