Opposition Unity for 2026: Akhil Gogoi Clarifies Seat-Sharing Talks, Dismisses Rift Claims

Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi made several statements on key political developments, addressing issues related to opposition unity, BJP infighting, and the Twin Towers controversy.

Speaking at the recent opposition meeting, Gogoi remarked on Sunday, "There was no situation that should have made Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi angry. Perhaps he lacked experience because he rarely attended opposition meetings."

He reiterated that opposition parties have decided to unite against the BJP in the 2026 elections, adding, "There were differing opinions on decisions regarding opposition to the BJP, which made Pradyut a bit angry. No one insulted anyone in yesterday’s meeting. The discussion was only about what stance each party would take."

He emphasized that the meeting was held to ensure unity among opposition parties for 2026 and that seat-sharing discussions are ongoing.

"Raijor Dal is a popular party and has already been working organizationally in Upper Assam," he stated. On seat adjustments, he said, "Compromises are inevitable in an understanding, but not complete sacrifice. We are not renouncing everything."

He also clarified that there was no discussion about the Panchayat elections, saying, "Bhupen Bora stated that the understanding would be made at the district level."

Addressing internal rifts within the BJP, Gogoi claimed, "A cold war is ongoing between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Dilip Saikia. Akash Phukan was once the Chief Minister's favorite, but as soon as Dilip Saikia became president, he expelled Akash Phukan on the same day."

He criticized the media, saying, "The media does not say anything about the conflict between the BJP's state president and the Chief Minister. However, the media is making unnecessary chaos over the fact that 17 parties have come together."

Reacting to Bhupen Borah's social media post, Gogoi stated, "I don’t know what Bhupen Borah has written. But there was no situation in yesterday’s meeting where it was decided to contest elections separately."

On Rita Choudhury's Facebook post, he expressed respect for her, saying, "Rita ma'am was my teacher. I have respect and love for her. Since her husband is a BJP minister, I cannot maintain direct contact with her. I have no grievances against her. If she was hurt, I apologize to her."

Criticizing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the Twin Towers controversy, Gogoi stated, "Nowadays, even if the Chief Minister calls an elephant a horse, many will believe it. I will ask the Chief Minister in the Assembly tomorrow if we can go and see the Twin Towers." He further accused Sarma of being "a complete liar," declaring, "The biggest proof of his lies is the Twin Towers project. There is no bigger liar in Assam than Himanta Biswa Sarma. A person this deceitful should not be the Chief Minister of Assam."

