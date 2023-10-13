What's Really Going On With Crime in Guwahati City?

What’s happening in Guwahati city has become a key storyline in a larger national narrative about crime and perceptions of crime.
In yet another shocking incident, unidentified miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight on Friday afternoon.
The incident was reported near Athgaon Kabarsthan of Guwahati.
As per sources, the victim woman came to Gau-shala to collect milk when two bike-borne miscreants followed her; they cornered her near the Kabarsthan and then snatched her gold chain at gunpoint.
Notably, this is the second chain-snatching incident where miscreants managed to flee the scene by brandishing pistols to the victim.
Earlier, this week, two bike-borne armed miscreants snatched a gold chain from a Gauhati High Court advocate at gunpoint.
The incident was reported at the morning hours in Guwahati’s Rajgarh by-lane number 12.
The victim identified as Momita Bora informed the media that she was out for a morning walk when she spotted two unidentified youths constantly staring at her.
Initially, the victim didn’t pay much attention, however, after she returned back home from the morning walk, one of the miscreants came down from the bike and snatched her gold chain.
The victim woman did make an attempt to catch the miscreants, but, one of them pulled out a handmade pistol from his pocket and placed it on her chest to flee the scene.
The miscreant then pushed her back due to which she fell down and sustained major injuries on her leg, wrist and hand.
Later on Wednesday, both the miscreants were nabbed by the city police.
Meanwhile, the city police are investigating the mysterious murder incident of one Anjan Nath who was shot to death by two unidentified gunmen on Thursday night near Koinadhora locality in the Guwahati city.