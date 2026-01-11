"When People Are United, No CM Can Act in Fear," Says Gaurav Gogoi During Congress Drive

The Assam Pradesh Congress today witnessed a major induction drive, with several prominent leaders and former members of rival parties joining the fold in the presence of State Congress President Gaurav Gogoi. The ceremony, held at Manbendra Sharma Complex, reflects the party’s intensified preparations ahead of the upcoming elections.

Among the notable entrants were Manoj Kumar Mahanta, who left the BJP along with Rajen Gohain; Rezaul Karim Sarkar, former advisor of Amchur; Babul Saharia, husband of councillor Masuma Begum from Ward 42, who had joined the BJP; and Rukma Medok, three-time state president of the Mishing Minority Council (MMK) and former long-serving social worker for the Mishing community.

Also joining Congress were former AGP Assam Youth Council Secretary Kaushik Hazarika, former state advisors Azizul Haque, Dilwar Husein Khan, Hasanur Zaman, and Chirajul Sarkar. Party leaders welcomed all new members, adorning them with party insignia as a mark of formal induction.

Gaurav Gogoi addressed the gathering, emphasising the Congress party’s vision for Assam: “The Youth Congress has launched the ‘Save the Community, Save the Land’ campaign across the state. Today, the most critical issues are the protection of our community and land. Assam cannot continue to remain torn by hatred and violence. When the people are united, no Chief Minister can act in fear. The people of Assam are the true rulers.”

He also stressed voter rights protection: “We will ensure that no outsider is included in voter lists. Every polling booth will have a help desk to safeguard Assam’s citizens’ rights. Any attempts at religiously motivated evictions or manipulations of voter rolls are purely political strategies, and we will counter them.”

Addressing criticisms of ticket allocation and allegations against party leaders, Gogoi stated, “What the Chief Minister says is irrelevant. Allegations regarding my links have no proof. We will contest all 100 seats and ensure a fair and people-centric election process.”

Looking forward, Gogoi outlined a vision for Assam’s unity and development: “We aim to connect regions like Sivasagar to Dhubri, Dhubri to Sivasagar, and Tinsukia to Dhubri, creating a cohesive Assam. Under Congress leadership, we will permanently resolve minority issues, protect land and community rights, and bring peace and stability across the state.”

Mira Borthakur, President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, said: “Congress is a party for everyone. Monthly induction programs are being held across districts, and under Priyanka Gandhi’s supervision, candidates will be properly managed. This time, we will form the government in Assam.”

Rukma Medok, former MMK president, added: “I am joining Congress with Gaurav Gogoi. I have served the Mishing community through MMK, and I am not seeking any post. I have joined to address longstanding community issues and contribute to Assam’s development.”

Babul Saharia and other former BJP members expressed similar sentiments, highlighting their commitment to addressing community concerns under the Congress banner.

The induction program highlighted Congress’s efforts to consolidate support across communities, integrate experienced leaders, and energise the party cadre ahead of the elections.

