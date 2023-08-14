When & Where Assam Political Leaders Will Hoist Tricolor on I-Day | Deets Inside

Guwahati News

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hoist the tricolor in Guwahati.
Ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Assam Government on Monday released the list of cabinet ministers and political leaders who will be hoisting the national flag on August 15 across the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hoist the tricolor in Guwahati.

The following is the list of cabinet ministers who will be hoisting the national flag at different places across the state:

  • Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dass: Barpeta

  • Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture Atul Bora: Golaghat

  • Minister for Handloom and Textile Urkhao Gwra Brahma: Darrang

  • Minister for Environment and Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary: Sonitpur

  • Minister for Transport Parimal Suklabaidya: Silchar

  • Minister for Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta: North Lakhimpur

  • Minister for Education Dr. Ranoj Pegu: Dibrugarh

  • Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal: Goalpara

  • Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan: Bongaigaon

  • Minister for Welfare of Tea Tribes Sanjoy Kishan: Nalbari

  • Minister for Finance Ajanta Neog: Jorhat

  • Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah: Kamrup

  • Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika: Nagaon

  • Minister for Mines and Minerals Nandita Garlosa: Tinsukia

  • Minister for Public Health Engineering Jayanta Mallabaruah: Sivasagar

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro will be hoisting the national flag at Kokrajhar, while his deputy, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary will be hoisting the tricolor at Udalguri.

Furthermore, CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang will be attending Independence Day celebrations at Diphu where he will be hoist the tricolor.

Lastly, CEM of Dima Hasao Debolal Garlosa will hoist the national flag at Halflong on the 77th Independence Day.

