When & Where Assam Political Leaders Will Hoist Tricolor on I-Day | Deets Inside

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Assam Government on Monday released the list of cabinet ministers and political leaders who will be hoisting the national flag on August 15 across the state.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hoist the tricolor in Guwahati.
The following is the list of cabinet ministers who will be hoisting the national flag at different places across the state:
Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dass: Barpeta
Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture Atul Bora: Golaghat
Minister for Handloom and Textile Urkhao Gwra Brahma: Darrang
Minister for Environment and Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary: Sonitpur
Minister for Transport Parimal Suklabaidya: Silchar
Minister for Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta: North Lakhimpur
Minister for Education Dr. Ranoj Pegu: Dibrugarh
Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal: Goalpara
Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan: Bongaigaon
Minister for Welfare of Tea Tribes Sanjoy Kishan: Nalbari
Minister for Finance Ajanta Neog: Jorhat
Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah: Kamrup
Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika: Nagaon
Minister for Mines and Minerals Nandita Garlosa: Tinsukia
Minister for Public Health Engineering Jayanta Mallabaruah: Sivasagar
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro will be hoisting the national flag at Kokrajhar, while his deputy, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary will be hoisting the tricolor at Udalguri.
Furthermore, CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang will be attending Independence Day celebrations at Diphu where he will be hoist the tricolor.
Lastly, CEM of Dima Hasao Debolal Garlosa will hoist the national flag at Halflong on the 77th Independence Day.