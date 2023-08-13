'Use Tricolor as DP on Social Media', Urges PM Modi Ahead of I-Day

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has urged the citizens of India to change the display picture (DP) of their social media handles to the national flag as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.
Changing the DP of his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to tricolor, he said, “In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us.”
After PM Modi's post, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have changed their DP on social media urging citizens to do the same.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also changed the DP of his X handle and wrote, “As part of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media and support this great cause.”
India is going to celebrate its 76 years of independence on August 15 and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched in the year 2022 to provoke the feeling of patriotism and nationalism among the citizens of the country.
This year, continuing their campaign, the government has urged to hoist the national flag in the homes, government and private offices, business establishments and others.