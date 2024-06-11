"Where New Dreams Will Be Woven": Assam CM On IIM Site Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the proposed Indian Institute of Management at Marabhita on the outskirts of Guwahati will be built over a sprawling 574 bigha land.
Sarma, who was accompanied by education minister Ranoj Pegu on his visit to the site for the construction of IIM today, remarked on X, "Where new dreams will be woven!"
"Visited the proposed site of the upcoming IIM Guwahati in Kamrup to take stock of the activities. The institute will be spread over an area of over 574 bighas and will significantly cater to the pool of management professionals in the country," the Assam CM posted on X.
In the final days of his second term in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the creation of the premier business institute. The state government agreed to provide a plot of land free of cost and free from all encumbrances in an area with good infrastructure and industrial linkages.
Speaking today, CM Sarma said, "We have been able to establish an IIT and an AIIMS in our state - both premier national-level institutes. Similarly, now an IIM is coming up. If a state has an IIT, IIM and AIIMS, in a way, all-round education is ensured."
"During the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre, an IIM for the Northeast region was proposed. As the DoNER minister at the time was Meghalaya's Kyndiah, an IIM came up in Shillong. Later on, the Centre refused to grant another IIM for the region. We made them understand that Northeast is a combination of eight states and due to Assam's geography and population, it cannot be considered with other states," he said.
Sarma further said, "Since the Prime Minister and Education Minister at the Centre has remained same, we are now trying to speed up the process. If necessary, IIM can begin temporarily and then within two to three years when the campus comes up, they can shift to Palasbari. Next time I am in Delhi, I will bring this up."
Meanwhile, when asked about the assembly elections in 2026, the CM asked reporters to refrain from asking such questions and allow him to focus on working for the people.
"Allow me to work for now. Let me work for the people. There are a lot of things coming up and I will be busy till August 25. After that, I will turn my attention to politics. We can discuss these things later," Sarma added.
It may be noted that in earlier communications to PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in April 2023, CM Sarma highlighted the strategic importance of establishing an IIM in Assam. He emphasized the potential for economic development in the North Eastern Region, citing Assam's diverse industrial sectors and its proximity to South Asian countries.
On June 2, Chief Minister Sarma remarked on the transformative impact of this decision, stating, "This will be a game-changer for Assam, making the State an education hub in Eastern India and also help fulfill our economic aspirations."