"Whether Me Or Rokibul, We Speak In Accordance To Party Ideology": Debabrat Saikia

Debabrat Saikia has been the subject of discussion in the BJP's plank recently. Yesterday (23rd January), BJP spokesperson Sanjib Sarmah said that Mr. Saikia has been instructed not to speak to the media without prior written permission from Rokibul Hussain, the Congress MP from Dhubri. Not only Sarmah, but this news has also been in circulation for the past few days, particularly after the APCC leadership met with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. The silence from Congress leadership has added fuel to the speculation.
Now, after a brief period of silence, Debabrat Saikia has opened up to the media today, where he emphasised party guidelines through which everyone is bound, whether he himself or Rokibul Hussain. "We speak in accordance with the party’s ideology and principles.
He further added that the BJP is trying to do politics by stealing votes. "BJP leaders have attempted to delete names from the voter list by accusing minority communities of being foreign nationals"--Saikia commented, reiterating further that descendants of Azan Pir have been living in my constituency since before India’s independence.
Assam Youth Conclave 2026
The LoP commented on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the Assam Youth Conclave 2026, which is organised under the initiative of the Late Hiteswar Saikia Foundation.
AGP Has Realised BJP's Deception In the Name of Ram
Mr. Saikia also commented on AGP (Asam Gana Parishad), the primary ally of BJP in Assam. "The AGP has understood the deception played by the BJP in the name of Ram.
