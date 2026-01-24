"Whether Me Or Rokibul, We Speak In Accordance To Party Ideology": Debabrat Saikia

Debabrat Saikia has been the subject of discussion in the BJP's plank recently. Yesterday (23rd January), BJP spokesperson Sanjib Sarmah said that Mr. Saikia has been instructed not to speak to the media without prior written permission from Rokibul Hussain, the Congress MP from Dhubri. Not only Sarmah, but this news has also been in circulation for the past few days, particularly after the APCC leadership met with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. The silence from Congress leadership has added fuel to the speculation.

Now, after a brief period of silence, Debabrat Saikia has opened up to the media today, where he emphasised party guidelines through which everyone is bound, whether he himself or Rokibul Hussain. "We speak in accordance with the party’s ideology and principles. Both Rokibul Hussain and I abide by this"--Mr. Saikia, the LoP of the Assam legislative assembly, told the media.

He further added that the BJP is trying to do politics by stealing votes. "BJP leaders have attempted to delete names from the voter list by accusing minority communities of being foreign nationals"--Saikia commented, reiterating further that descendants of Azan Pir have been living in my constituency since before India’s independence.

Assam Youth Conclave 2026

The LoP commented on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the Assam Youth Conclave 2026, which is organised under the initiative of the Late Hiteswar Saikia Foundation. The two-day event was held on January 24 and 25 at Shilpgram in Guwahati.

Students from various universities across different parts of the state participated in the programme, during which several eminent personalities deliberated on issues such as the environment, self-reliance, and entrepreneurship. Trustees of the Hiteswar Saikia Foundation Trust, including Debabrata Saikia, the widow of late Hiteswar Saikia, Hemaprabha Saikia, and the Trust’s chief adviser Abdul Khaleque, along with several other dignitaries, were present at the event.

AGP Has Realised BJP's Deception In the Name of Ram

Mr. Saikia also commented on AGP (Asam Gana Parishad), the primary ally of BJP in Assam. "The AGP has understood the deception played by the BJP in the name of Ram. Even today, there are people within the AGP who genuinely love Assam"--Saikia commented.

" Assamese members within the AGP have realised that, in the name of driving out foreigners, the BJP has been deceiving Assamese people in this manner"--he claimed.

