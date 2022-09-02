Guwahati News

White Knight Award For GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma

Healthcare society ‘Metropolis Foundation’ has presented the prestigious award to Dr. Sarma for his invaluable contributions.
GMCH superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma | FILE
The superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, Dr. Abhijit Sarma has been conferred with the White Knight award.

The prestigious award was conferred on the GMCH superintendent for his contributions in the field of healthcare and medical sector.

It may be noted that Dr. Sarma is the associate professor of surgery at GMCH and also serves as the superintendent there.

In the past, he contracted Covid-19 three times due to his constant presence and relentless efforts at the forefront in the fight against the virus.

