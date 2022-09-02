White Knight Award For GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma

The superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, Dr. Abhijit Sarma has been conferred with the White Knight award.

The prestigious award was conferred on the GMCH superintendent for his contributions in the field of healthcare and medical sector.

Healthcare society ‘Metropolis Foundation’ has presented the prestigious award to Dr. Sarma for his invaluable contributions.

It may be noted that Dr. Sarma is the associate professor of surgery at GMCH and also serves as the superintendent there.

In the past, he contracted Covid-19 three times due to his constant presence and relentless efforts at the forefront in the fight against the virus.