National Cinema Day On Sep 16, Movie Tickets At Rs 75 For A Day | Check Details

In a welcome news for frequent movie-goers, all film tickets will be available for Rs 75 for a day with the Multiplex Association of India (MIA) and cinemas across the country celebration September 16 as National Cinema Day.

This comes days after the movie theatres in the United States decided to celebrate September 3 as National Cinema Day and offer movie tickets for as low USD 3.

For those who like to watch films on the big screens and have to shell out around Rs 200 to Rs 300 for a single ticket, this will come as good news with tickets available for as low as Rs 75 on the day.

Theatre owners and associations are looking to thank the frequent movie-goers with this gesture to mark the successful reopening of cinemas after the Covid-19 induced restrictions.

Cinema halls want to invite those people who are yet to start going to theatres to watch movies through this initiative following the lifting of all restrictions with the pandemic subsiding.

The exclusive single-day discount will be available at more than 4,000 participating theatres.

Meanwhile, aficionados will get the chance to watch films like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra on the day for the special price. The movie which is scheduled to release on September 9, will sell tickets at regular prices for a week before the one-day-only special discounted price.