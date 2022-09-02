National Cinema Day On Sep 16, Movie Tickets At Rs 75 For A Day | Check Details

In a welcome news for frequent movie-goers, all film tickets will be available for Rs 75 for a day with the Multiplex Association of India (MIA) and cinemas across the country celebration September 16 as National Cinema Day.
This comes days after the movie theatres in the United States decided to celebrate September 3 as National Cinema Day and offer movie tickets for as low USD 3.
For those who like to watch films on the big screens and have to shell out around Rs 200 to Rs 300 for a single ticket, this will come as good news with tickets available for as low as Rs 75 on the day.
Theatre owners and associations are looking to thank the frequent movie-goers with this gesture to mark the successful reopening of cinemas after the Covid-19 induced restrictions.
Cinema halls want to invite those people who are yet to start going to theatres to watch movies through this initiative following the lifting of all restrictions with the pandemic subsiding.
The exclusive single-day discount will be available at more than 4,000 participating theatres.
Meanwhile, aficionados will get the chance to watch films like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra on the day for the special price. The movie which is scheduled to release on September 9, will sell tickets at regular prices for a week before the one-day-only special discounted price.
Will tickets really be available at Rs 75?
Though cinema halls across India will charge Rs 75 for a ticket for any film on that day, online third-party applications will be able to levy additional charges.
As such, in order to avail the absolute low price of Rs 75, customers will have to queue up at the counters in the old-fashioned way.
History of National Cinema Day
The unique gesture has been put forward with the intention to remind people of the fun of going to cinemas. If it turns out to be a fun occasion, it could become an annual celebratory event like Black Friday.
It may be noted that the pandemic and the popularity of streaming platforms have affected the movie and theatre businesses.
However, the recent success of films like Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Thor: Love and Thunder have given renewed hopes to theatre owners.