Who Holds the Blame for Guwahati's 'Flood Jihad': Protech Group or USTM?

In a significant development, the son of Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal has been forced to address serious allegations related to a controversial 'flood jihad' purportedly orchestrated by the Protech group. This controversy centres around the Janakpur-Bhagaduttapur road in the Kahilipara locality of Guwahati.
The allegations surfaced following statements by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who blamed the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) for contributing to flooding issues in Guwahati.
The issue gained attention when Aabhijeet Sharma of the Assam Public Works (APW) organization highlighted it, leading to corrective action by Singhal’s son. He was forced to dismantle a road leading to a flat that had been constructed by encroaching on a public footpath in Janakpur locality. This move was made in response to escalating accusations of misuse of power and resources.
Earlier, in a press conference held at Guwahati Press Club on Friday, Sharma addressed the matter, stating, “The Protech Group is actually more accountable for the 'flood jihad' in the city than USTM. The Chief Minister previously attributed flooding to encroachment in nearby hills, leading to an eviction drive. Later, he blamed encroachment in Silsako Beel, resulting in another drive. Now, USTM is being accused of causing the flooding. However, the Protech Group, which is engaged in extensive building projects across 25 to 30 localities, is more to blame. Significant waterlogging has been observed wherever they undertake construction.”
Sharma also highlighted that residents of Janakpur in Kahilipara had previously submitted a written complaint to Dispur MLA Atul Bora about waterlogging caused by Protech Group’s construction activities. However, no action has been taken against the group. Additionally, Sharma alleged that the Protech Group exercises significant influence, utilizing Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) vehicles for their own purposes. They are also accused of blocking drains and obstructing areas for their construction projects, encroaching up to 25 feet from the main road.
The Chief Minister is defending Minister Ashok Singhal and the Protech Group, owned by Singhal’s son, by shifting the blame onto USTM, Sharma claimed.
“If USTM is responsible for hill mining, what about the ongoing mining in Mandakata and Changsari hills? The situation is evident when one travels towards Baihata Chariali,” Sharma questioned further.