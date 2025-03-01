Who is Chinmoy Das? The Man Behind Assam’s Latest Trading Scam

A large-scale trading fraud has come to light in Rani locality, near Guwahati, with police arresting a youth named Chinmoy Das for allegedly defrauding investors of crores of rupees.

Chinmoy, a resident of Rani, reportedly lured locals into investing in his trading scheme by promising them substantial returns. Initially, he gained their trust by returning money with interest, encouraging more people to invest. However, as the investments grew, he began citing trading losses and stopped repayments.

A probe into his Axis Bank account revealed transactions amounting to ₹5.76 crore between January 1, 2024, and November 6, 2024, despite an initial balance of only ₹2,05,431. Investigators also discovered multiple other bank accounts under his name.

Chinmoy was known for flaunting his wealth, seen wearing flashy outfits, driving luxury cars, and sporting a thick gold chain. However, when investors demanded their money back, he allegedly resorted to threats and abuse. Complaints have also been filed against his parents and girlfriend for their alleged involvement in the scam.

After absconding for six months, Chinmoy returned to Rani last night, leading to his arrest following complaints from victims. However, even in custody, he remained defiant, questioning journalists instead of responding to their queries while being taken to court on Saturday afternoon.

The case highlights the growing menace of trading scams in the state. With several similar complaints emerging, concerns are mounting over the lack of stringent measures to curb such fraudulent activities. The big question remains—will the victims ever recover their hard-earned money, or will fraudsters continue to exploit loopholes, amass wealth, and evade justice?

