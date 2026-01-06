‘Who Is Responsible?’ AASU Questions Voter List Lapses

The All Assam Students’ Union(AASU) on Tuesday raised serious concerns over voter list irregularities, agrarian distress, and delays in implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord during its executive committee meeting held at Vivekananda Kendra in Uzan Bazar.

Advertisment

The meeting was attended by AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya, President Utpal Sarma, General Secretary Samiran Phukan, and other central office-bearers.

Addressing the media, AASU President Utpal Sarma questioned how “unknown and ineligible individuals” managed to find their way into Assam’s voter list. He stressed that preparing electoral rolls in a sensitive state like Assam requires responsibility and accountability.

“Such lapses cannot be brushed aside. Action must be taken, and it must be clearly identified whose fault led to this situation,” Sarma said, demanding a review of whether any officials responsible for the errors have been proceeded against.

General Secretary Samiran Phukan highlighted the worsening condition of farmers, particularly potato growers in Upper Assam. He said farmers are being forced to dump potatoes in large quantities due to the absence of proper storage and fair market access.

“In places like Sadiya, potatoes are being thrown away in sacks. Farmers are criticised when they don’t work, and when they do work, they don’t get a fair price,” Phukan said.

He pointed out that the lack of cold storage facilities has made it impossible for farmers to preserve their produce, while the potato market remains largely controlled by non-Assamese traders. According to him, local Assamese traders and farmers are systematically deprived of institutional support and market access.

Phukan also called for immediate discussions with the Central government on the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, stating that AASU is seeking urgent talks to move the stalled process forward.

Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya raised strong demands for justice in the murder case of artist Zubeen Garg, stating that the charge sheet has clearly established murder.

“Zubeen Garg must get justice. His killers must be punished,” Bhattacharyya asserted.

He urged the Assam government to constitute a special court for the case and appoint a team of senior and experienced advocates as public prosecutors to ensure a strong legal fight.

Bhattacharyya also reminded the government that the third-party meeting on Clause 6 was supposed to be held in the first month of the new year. “January is already here. The meeting must be convened without further delay to resolve the issue,” he said.

Also Read: “Appoint Special Prosecutors or Justice for Zubeen Garg Will Fail”: Says AASU