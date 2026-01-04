“Appoint Special Prosecutors or Justice for Zubeen Garg Will Fail”: Says AASU

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take urgent steps to ensure speedy and effective justice in the murder case of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, calling for the constitution of a special court and the appointment of a team of senior advocates as Special Public Prosecutors.

In an urgent letter addressed to the Chief Minister, AASU President Utpal Sarma and General Secretary Samiran Phukan described Garg’s death last year as one of the most tragic moments for Assam and the Assamese community. They noted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government has completed its probe and submitted a chargesheet, which, according to AASU, clearly establishes that the artist was murdered. Judicial proceedings in the case have already commenced.

The student body said that the people of Assam, along with AASU, have consistently demanded justice for Zubeen Garg and strict punishment for those responsible. It recalled that the Chief Minister has repeatedly assured justice in the case and had earlier announced the appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor to strengthen the prosecution.

However, AASU pointed out that during the ongoing hearings, it has become evident that all the accused have engaged senior and high-profile lawyers for their defence. In such circumstances, the organisation stressed the need for a strong and competent legal team to represent the prosecution and safeguard the interests of justice.

Emphasising the urgency of the matter, AASU demanded the immediate appointment of a team of senior advocates with expertise in criminal law as Special Public Prosecutors. It also called for the establishment of a special court, through appropriate steps in consultation with the High Court, to expedite the trial and prevent undue delays.

Reiterating its commitment to securing justice for the late artist, AASU appealed to the state government to act decisively to ensure a swift, fair and transparent legal process in the case.

