Why Assam’s Cab Drivers Are Angry at CM’s “Unknown Elements” Comment

The All Assam Cab Operators’ Union, Sadau Asom Cab Mazdoor Sangha, and the All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Union came together on Sunday to launch a strong attack on the state government and its Transport Department.
The three major cab drivers’ organisations claimed that cab drivers in Assam have been pushed to the brink by the “oppression” of the Transport Department.
The organisations pointed out that if, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself has said, “unknown elements” have taken over and are controlling business in the state, then it is the transport department that must be held responsible. They argued that since the department is the authority that issues licenses, permits, and all essential documents, it has enabled the rise of such “unknown elements.”
The Association said the transport department has added fuel to the fire by empowering these forces, and demanded that the Chief Minister withdraw his controversial statement.
Calling upon the CM to retract his words by August this year, the cab drivers warned that failing this, they will be forced to launch statewide agitation. “If the Chief Minister does not admit his mistake, we will take to the streets. Motor workers across Assam will join in the protest. We will enforce a complete chakka bandh across the state, and if necessary, we will also stage demonstrations in Delhi,” the organisations declared.
Challenging the Chief Minister directly, the cab drivers demanded: “What exactly is the definition of this ‘unknown element’? The Chief Minister must explain.”
They further alleged that the Home Department under the Chief Minister has failed in its responsibilities, and ironically, this has come to light through the CM’s own statement. “His words have deeply hurt us,” they added.
“We want our identity back. The Chief Minister has forced the cab drivers of Assam into a battle we never wanted. Do not do politics at our expense. We work hard only to earn two square meals a day,” the organisations said.
Appealing to the government to keep their struggle free of communal politics, the cab drivers asserted, “Do not drag Hindu-Muslim politics into the lives of cab drivers.”
They further clarified that they have no ambitions of amassing wealth. “We don’t have any miraculous dreams of buying land, houses, buildings, or luxury cars. We drive cabs simply to survive. Our only struggle is to somehow pay the EMI of our vehicles,” the organisations concluded.
Also Read: Ola-Uber Drivers to Strike Tomorrow In Response to CM’s “Unfamiliar” Remark
Why Assam’s Cab Drivers Are Angry at CM’s “Unknown Elements” Comment
The All Assam Cab Operators’ Union, Sadau Asom Cab Mazdoor Sangha, and the All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Union came together on Sunday to launch a strong attack on the state government and its Transport Department.
Follow Us
The All Assam Cab Operators’ Union, Sadau Asom Cab Mazdoor Sangha, and the All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Union came together on Sunday to launch a strong attack on the state government and its Transport Department.
The three major cab drivers’ organisations claimed that cab drivers in Assam have been pushed to the brink by the “oppression” of the Transport Department.
The organisations pointed out that if, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself has said, “unknown elements” have taken over and are controlling business in the state, then it is the transport department that must be held responsible. They argued that since the department is the authority that issues licenses, permits, and all essential documents, it has enabled the rise of such “unknown elements.”
The Association said the transport department has added fuel to the fire by empowering these forces, and demanded that the Chief Minister withdraw his controversial statement.
Calling upon the CM to retract his words by August this year, the cab drivers warned that failing this, they will be forced to launch statewide agitation. “If the Chief Minister does not admit his mistake, we will take to the streets. Motor workers across Assam will join in the protest. We will enforce a complete chakka bandh across the state, and if necessary, we will also stage demonstrations in Delhi,” the organisations declared.
Challenging the Chief Minister directly, the cab drivers demanded: “What exactly is the definition of this ‘unknown element’? The Chief Minister must explain.”
They further alleged that the Home Department under the Chief Minister has failed in its responsibilities, and ironically, this has come to light through the CM’s own statement. “His words have deeply hurt us,” they added.
“We want our identity back. The Chief Minister has forced the cab drivers of Assam into a battle we never wanted. Do not do politics at our expense. We work hard only to earn two square meals a day,” the organisations said.
Appealing to the government to keep their struggle free of communal politics, the cab drivers asserted, “Do not drag Hindu-Muslim politics into the lives of cab drivers.”
They further clarified that they have no ambitions of amassing wealth. “We don’t have any miraculous dreams of buying land, houses, buildings, or luxury cars. We drive cabs simply to survive. Our only struggle is to somehow pay the EMI of our vehicles,” the organisations concluded.
Also Read: Ola-Uber Drivers to Strike Tomorrow In Response to CM’s “Unfamiliar” Remark