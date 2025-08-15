Ola-Uber Drivers to Strike Tomorrow In Response to CM’s “Unfamiliar” Remark

The Assam State Driver Union has strongly criticised state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following his remarks on Independence Day that taxi services Ola and Uber drivers in Assam are "unknown". The driver union has announced a massive protest across Guwahati on August 16 (Saturday) against CM Sarma's remarks.

The union stated, “We will strongly protest this discriminatory attitude at all levels.” As part of the demonstration, each cab will carry a protest poster emphasizing the drivers’ identity and rights. The posters will bear messages such as: “I am not unknown - I am a son of Assam”, “Assam Government has to protect the dignity of cab drivers”.

During his Independence Day speech, CM Sarma termed cab drivers in Guwahati as "unknown". Following this, the driver union expressed their shock and said, "Your statement does not only insult the driver community but has also hurt the respect of lakhs of hardworking families in Assam. Your comment clearly shows that instead of delivering justice to us, you are busy dividing us through caste and communal politics and protecting the interests of wealthy businesspersons."

The union questioned Assam Chief Minister's stance, asking, “If Ola-Uber drivers are ‘unfamiliar,’ then are you familiar with the owners of these companies? Are the owners, whom you know, being allowed by you to exploit the ‘unfamiliar’ drivers slowly and mercilessly for their own profit?”

Raising concerns over governance, the union demanded clarification on several issues:

“Under which law have citizens of Bangladesh dared to operate vehicles in the state capital?”

“A driver needs a permit from the Transport Department to operate a vehicle. Who issued such permits to these ‘unfamiliar’ people? Does the Assam Transport Department grant licences to illegal Bangladeshi citizens in exchange for money?”

“Your remarks today have created strong suspicion that officials in your government are involved in granting permissions without proper proof. You should investigate this.”

In this statement, the union added, “Your remarks are not only an attempt to divide Assamese against Assamese but also a declaration of selling the driver community into the hands of wealthy businesspersons. Stop the exploitation by large aggregator companies and implement strict rules and policies to ensure the safety of the driver community.”

Ending on a note of defiance, the union said, “Cheap politics will not weaken hardworking people like us. Each one of us is Assamese.”