Why CM Sarma Didn’t Visit Families of Junmoni Rabha, Sumitra Rabha: Bhupen Borah

A day after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the family of the victims of the Golaghat triple murder case, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah on Thursday questioned why he did not visit the families of deceased SI Junmoni Rabha and the victim of Kharguli water gush incident Sumitra Rabha.
Borah told reporters, “The residence of Junmoni Rabha is not far away from the chief minister’s office and till now I am not aware if he has visited her home. Sumitra Rabha lost her life due to the fault of the government as they did not review the work done by the JICA in installing the pipelines. Priya Kumari had to lose her life for the pothole that was dug to install pipeline and left without restoring it and yet the chief minister has not visited the residence of these victims to console their families.”
“I am not against of him visiting the family of the victims of the Golaghat triple murder case, however, this is question that I suppose everyone is raising now as to why he has not visited these victims yet. If he had visited their families also, then maybe we would not have raised this particular question to him about this matter,” he added.
On Wednesday, CM Sarma visited the family members of the victims of the horrific triple murder case at their residence in Golaghat.
He met the sole survivor of the family, Ankita Ghosh, the daughter of the deceased Sanjeev Ghosh.
While speaking to media persons during his visit, CM Sarma said he would ensure that the accused involved in the horrific incident would be awarded severe punishment.
CM Sarma said, “I visited the residence of deceased Sanjeev Ghosh and met his daughter Ankita. I held talks with the SP and range DIG regarding interrogation of the matter and asked them to file a charge sheet. I have also appealed for a special public prosecutor to be appointed for the case. I am hopeful that all accused will get strict punishment.”