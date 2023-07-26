Golaghat Triple Murder: Assam CM Visits Bereaved Family Members, Assures Justice

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the family members of the victims of the horrific triple murder case that rocked Golaghat.
He met the sole survivor of the family, Ankita Ghosh, the daughter of the deceased Sanjeev Ghosh.
While speaking to media persons during his visit, CM Sarma said he would ensure that the accused involved in the horrific incident would be awarded severe punishment.
CM Sarma said, “I visited the residence of deceased Sanjeev Ghosh and met his daughter Ankita. I held talks with the SP and range DIG regarding interrogation of the matter and asked them to file a charge sheet. I have also appealed for a special public prosecutor to be appointed for the case. I am hopeful that all accused will get strict punishment.”
He further advised girls not to fall prey to miscreants trying to trap them in love affairs over social media.
Himanta Biswa Sarma was accompanied by Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan and cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass among others during his visit to Golaghat.
It may be mentioned that three members of a family was brutally murdered at Hindi School Road in Golaghat on Monday afternoon. Nazibur Rahman, the accused surrendered before the police along with a 9-month-old missing infant with whom he allegedly eloped after committing the atrocity.